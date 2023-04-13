HRH Crown Prince condoles Crown Prince of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Mubarak

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed profound sorrow and sadness on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and extended his condolence and sympathy to His Highness the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait and the family of the deceased, appealing to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on the deceased soul, and to dwell him in His spacious gardens, and protect HH the Crown Prince of Kuwait from any harm.