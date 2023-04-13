UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Condoles Emir Of Kuwait On Death Of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 12:00 PM

HRH Crown Prince condoles Emir of Kuwait on death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, on the death of late Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed profound sorrow and sadness on the death of Sheikh Mubarak Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and extended his condolence and sympathy to His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait and the family of the deceased, appealing to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy and forgiveness on the deceased soul, and to dwell him in His spacious gardens, and protect His Highness the Emir of the State of Kuwait from any harm.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kuwait Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Family From Sad

Recent Stories

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

6 minutes ago
 Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins 29th Ramadan

17 minutes ago
 All prior actions for 9th Review under IMF Extende ..

All prior actions for 9th Review under IMF Extended Fund Facility completed: Dar

22 minutes ago
 Four rescue workers die due to collapse of factory ..

Four rescue workers die due to collapse of factory building

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 April 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th April 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.