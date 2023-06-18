HRH crown prince condoles Italian prime minister on Berlusconi death

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni over the death of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

HRH the Crown Prince said in his cable , ''We have received the news of the death of the former prime minister of the Italian Republic, Mr. Silvio Berlusconi, and we express to your country and the entire family of the deceased our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy.

We also wish you continued good health and safety".