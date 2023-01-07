UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Condoles King Of Jordan On Death Of Former PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Riyadh,, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the death of late Dr.

Abdelsalam Al-Majali, the former Prime Minister of Jordan.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince expressed sincere condolences and sympathy to the King of Jordan, the family of the deceased and the Jordanian fraternal people.

