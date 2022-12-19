UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Condoles King Of Malaysia Following Landslide In Selangor State

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolence to Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, King of Malaysia following the landslide in Selangor State, which resulted in deaths, injuries and missing persons.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince said: "I have learned of the news of the landslide in Selangor State, which resulted in deaths, injuries and missing persons. I express to Your Majesty and the families of the deceased the deepest and sincerest condolences, praying to Allah Almighty to bless the deceased with His mercy, grant the injured a speedy recovery, and return the missing people safely".

