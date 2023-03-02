HRH Crown Prince condoles President of Greece on victims of train crash

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to Her Excellency Ms. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) on the victims of a collision of two trains in the city of Larissa.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince said, "I have received the news about a collision of two trains in the city of Larissa, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and I send you and the families of the deceased and your friendly people my warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery."