HRH crown prince condoles president of Indonesia on the victims

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia on the victims of the earthquake that hit Western Java island, killed and injured hundreds.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his warmest condolence and sincere sympathy to His Excellency the President and families of all the deceased, appealing to Allah Almighty to bestow the deceased with his mercy and forgiveness and wishing the injured a quick recovery.