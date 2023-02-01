HRH Crown Prince condoles President of Pakistan on victims of mosque terrorist bombing in Peshawar

Riyadh, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of condolence to President Dr. Arif Alvi of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on the victims of the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the city of Peshawar, resulting in deaths and injuries.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince said, "I have received news of the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the city of Peshawar, northwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, resulting in deaths and injuries. As I condemn and denounce this criminal act, I send to Your Excellency, the fraternal people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the families of the victims my deepest condolence and sincere sympathy, wishing the injured a speedy recovery."