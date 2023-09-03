Open Menu

HRH Crown Prince Condoles South Africa's President Over Johannesburg Fire Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 01:20 PM

HRH crown prince condoles South Africa's President over Johannesburg fire victims

NEOM ,Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of condolences and sympathy to President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa over the victims of the fire that broke out at a five-storey building in Johannesburg's central business district.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince extended his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to President Ramaphosa, the families of the deceased, and the South African friendly people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

