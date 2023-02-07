HRH crown prince condoles Turkish president on the victims of earthquake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of condolence and sympathy to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the victims of the earthquake which hit south of the Turkish Republic resulting in deaths, injuries and missing people.

HRH the Crown Prince expressed his profound sorrow and pain on the news of the strong earthquake that hit the Turkish Republic.

HRH the Crown Prince expressed to his excellency and families of all the deceased, his warmest condolence and sincerest sympathy, confirming the Kingdom's support rand stance with the friendly people of the Turkish Republic and wishing the missing a safe return and quick recovery to the injured.