HRH crown prince congratulates Cambodian PM for taking constitutional oath

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulation to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Dr.

Hun Manet, on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince expressed his sincerest congratulations and best wishes for success for the Cambodian Prime Minister and his country, wishing the friendly people of Cambodia further progress and prosperity.