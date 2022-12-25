HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Chairman of Libyan Presidential Council on Independence Day

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulations to the Chairman of Libyan Presidential Council, Dr. Mohamed Yunus Al-Menfi, on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince wished the Chairman of the Council permanent good health and happiness and the government and people of Libya steady progress and prosperity. -