UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Chairman Of Libyan Presidential Council On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2022 | 02:50 PM

HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Chairman of Libyan Presidential Council on Independence Day

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulations to the Chairman of Libyan Presidential Council, Dr. Mohamed Yunus Al-Menfi, on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince wished the Chairman of the Council permanent good health and happiness and the government and people of Libya steady progress and prosperity. -

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Independence Libya Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customsâ€™ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customsâ€™ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

5 minutes ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Sustainability Week 2022 highlights stakeholder engage ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progr ..

DEWA 9th Sustainability Report showcases its progress in sustainable development

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th December 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.