HRH Crown Prince congratulates Cuban President on re-election

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of congratulation to President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez of the Republic of Cuba on the occasion of his re-election for a second term.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success for the president and progress and prosperity for the government and people of Cuba.