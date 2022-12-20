HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Emir of Qatar on Success in Organizing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

QATAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the success of the State of Qatar in organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

HRH the Crown Prince said: on the occasion of the State of Qatar's success in organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, I am pleased to express to Your Highness my sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and for the brotherly people of the State of Qatar steady progress and prosperity."