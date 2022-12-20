UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Emir Of Qatar On Success In Organizing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 PM

HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Emir of Qatar on Success in Organizing FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

QATAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, on the occasion of the success of the State of Qatar in organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

HRH the Crown Prince said: on the occasion of the State of Qatar's success in organizing the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, I am pleased to express to Your Highness my sincere congratulations and best wishes for further progress and for the brotherly people of the State of Qatar steady progress and prosperity."

Related Topics

Prime Minister World FIFA Qatar Progress Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Best

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

32 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

49 minutes ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

53 minutes ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

1 hour ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.