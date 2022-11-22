RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Princewished the President constant good health and happiness and his people steadyprogress and prosperity.