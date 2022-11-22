UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Kazakhstan's President On

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Kazakhstan's President on

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his re-election for a new presidential term.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Princewished the President constant good health and happiness and his people steadyprogress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Kazakhstan Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-ele ..

PM felicitates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his re-election as Kazakh President

33 minutes ago
 Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Da ..

Govt to lower down power tariff in near future: Dastgir

47 minutes ago
 Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s D ..

Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

3 hours ago
 “Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

“Kaalay Rung Da Paranda” for Zong 4G Review

4 hours ago
 Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

Armeena Khan, Fesyl Khan expect first child

5 hours ago
 FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port ..

FIFA World Cup security: PNS Tabuk arrives at port in Qatar

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.