HRH Crown Prince congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulation to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince wished the King constant good health, happiness, the government and people of the Kingdom of Bahrain steady progress and prosperity.