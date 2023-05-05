Riyadh, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulation to King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands on the anniversary of his country's Liberation Day.

HRH the Crown Prince expressed his best felicitations and wished the king constant good health, happiness, the government and people of the Kingdom of the Netherlands steady progress and prosperity.