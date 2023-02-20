(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulation to Mohammad Shahabuddin on his election as President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulation to the President-elect, wishing His Excellency every success, and the friendly people of the People's Republic of Bangladesh further progress and prosperity.