HRH Crown Prince congratulates Nepal President-elect Ram Chandra Paudel

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of congratulation to His Excellency Ram Chandra Paudel on his winning the presidential elections of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince said, "On the occasion of your winning the presidential elections in the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, I am pleased to send your Excellency my sincere congratulations and best wishes for success, and for the friendly people of Nepal further progress and prosperity."