HRH Crown Prince congratulates president of Kosovo on Independence Day

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulation to President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu of the Republic of Kosovo on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his best felicitations, wishing the President continuous good health and happiness and the government and friendly people of the Republic of Kosovo steady progress and prosperity.