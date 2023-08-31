Open Menu

HRH Crown Prince Congratulates President Of Kyrgyzstan On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

HRH crown prince congratulates president of Kyrgyzstan on independence day

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness and the government and people of the Kyrgyz Republic steady progress and prosperity

