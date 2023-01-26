HRH Crown Prince congratulates President of India on Republic Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Riyadh,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulation to President Droupadi Murmu of the Republic of India on the anniversary of her country's Republic Day.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health, happiness and the government and people of the Republic of India steady progress and prosperity.