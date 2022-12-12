HRH Crown Prince congratulates President of Kenya on Independence Day

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulation to President Dr. William Ruto of the Republic of Kenya on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his felicitations and wished the President constant good health, happiness, the government and people of the Republic of Kenya steady progress and prosperity.