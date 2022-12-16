HRH Crown Prince congratulates President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulation to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince wished the President constant good health, happiness, the government and people of the Republic of Kazakhstan steady progress and prosperity.