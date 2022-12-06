HRH Crown Prince Congratulates President of the Republic of Finland on Independence Day

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulation to President Sauli Niinist? of the Republic of Finland on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his best felicitations and wished the President constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Republic of Finland steady progress and prosperity.