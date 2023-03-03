HRH Crown Prince congratulates President of Vietnam on winning presidential election

Riyadh, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister sent a cable of congratulation to President Vo Van Thuong of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on his winning the presidential election.

In his cable, HRH Crown Prince expressed sincere felicitations of good health and continuous happiness to the President, wishing the government and friendly people of Vietnam steady progress and prosperity.