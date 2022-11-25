HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Prime Minister of Malaysia on Taking Constitutional Oath

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, sent a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, on taking the constitutional oath.

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the Malaysian Prime Minister, and further progress and prosperity to the brotherly people of Malaysia.