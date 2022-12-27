UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Prime Minister Of Nepal On Taking Constitutional Oath

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 12:50 PM

HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Prime Minister of Nepal on Taking Constitutional Oath

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, on the occasion of taking the constitutional oath.

HRH the Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to the Prime Minister, and further progress and prosperity for the friendly people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

