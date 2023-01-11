HRH Crown Prince Congratulates Sultan of Oman on Anniversary of Accession to Power

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulation to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of the Sultanate of Oman on the anniversary of his accession to power.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince expressed his best felicitations and wished the Sultan constant good health and happiness and the government and people of the Sultanate of Oman steady progress and prosperity. -