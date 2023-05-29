HRH Crown Prince congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on his re-election for New Presidential term

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election for a new presidential term.

On the occasion, HRH the Crown Prince extended in the cable his sincere congratulations and best wishes of success to President Erdogan, and wished the brotherly people of the Republic of Türkiye further progress and prosperity.