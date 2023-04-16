UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince, Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Leader Meet, Review Bilateral Relations

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

HRH Crown Prince, Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Leader Meet, Review Bilateral Relations

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received in Jeddah on Sunday the head of Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Ammar al-Hakim with whom he reviewed bilateral relations.

Attending the meeting were Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, President of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, al-Hakim's deputy Mohsen al-Hakim, and special adviser Ahmed al-Hakim.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq Jeddah Saudi Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Sunday Cabinet

Recent Stories

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Third UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

2 minutes ago
 UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destinat ..

UAE is India&#039;s second biggest export destination, third biggest source for ..

47 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces opening of nominations for 26t ..

47 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senat ..

Saqr Ghobash, President of Brazilian Federal Senate discuss enhancing relations

47 minutes ago
 Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin I ..

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Japan&#039;s Bonin Islands

47 minutes ago
 DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 202 ..

DEWA wins two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.