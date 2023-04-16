HRH Crown Prince, Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Leader Meet, Review Bilateral Relations

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received in Jeddah on Sunday the head of Iraqi National Wisdom Movement Ammar al-Hakim with whom he reviewed bilateral relations.

Attending the meeting were Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, President of General Intelligence Khalid bin Ali Al-Humaidan, Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdulaziz Al-Shammari, al-Hakim's deputy Mohsen al-Hakim, and special adviser Ahmed al-Hakim.