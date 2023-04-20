HRH Crown Prince, King of Jordan meet

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met here on Thursday with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan at Suhoor banquet.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed a number of issues of common interest.

Attending the meeting were Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet and National Security Adviser, Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the accompanying delegation of the King of Jordan.