HRH Crown Prince leaves Madinah

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, left Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah on Sunday.

Upon his departure from Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, HRH the Crown Prince was seen off by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Region and Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Region.

HRH the Crown Prince was accompanied by Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet's Member; Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports; Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense; Member of Council of Senior Scholars and advisor at the Royal Court Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, along with other ministers.