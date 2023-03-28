HRH crown prince makes phone call to Chinese President

JEDDAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister made a phone call today to President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China.

During the phone call, they stressed the importance of the strategic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the People's Republic of China.

HRH the Crown Prince expressed Saudi Arabia's appreciation for the Chinese initiative to support the development of good neighborly relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

For his part, the Chinese President praised Saudi Arabia's role in promoting the development of his country's relations with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the middle East.