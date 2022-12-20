HRH Crown Prince Makes Phone Call To King Of Jordan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 PM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, made a telephone call to His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.
During the telephone conversation, fraternal relations binding the two friendly countries and peoples were reviewed.
Latest regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual concern were also discussed. --