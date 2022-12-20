UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Makes Phone Call To King Of Jordan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 01:50 PM

HRH Crown Prince Makes Phone Call to King of Jordan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, made a telephone call to His Majesty King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

During the telephone conversation, fraternal relations binding the two friendly countries and peoples were reviewed.

Latest regional and international developments as well as issues of mutual concern were also discussed. --

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saud Mohammed Bin Salman

Recent Stories

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

Azhar Ali retires from Test cricket

37 minutes ago
 vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short ..

Vivo Announces Winners of The Visual Creator Short Film Contest

53 minutes ago
 Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievem ..

Director General of Dubai Customs reviews achievements of Air Cargo Centers

58 minutes ago
 Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PI ..

Lahore Traffic Police SP pays surprise visit to PITB established e-Khidmat Cente ..

1 hour ago
 PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep serie ..

PakVSEng: England beat Pakistan, clean sweep series 3-0

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in ..

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in suicide blast in Miran Shah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.