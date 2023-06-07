UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Meets With U.S. Secretary Of State

Published June 07, 2023

HRH crown prince meets with U.S. secretary of state

JEDDAH, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister met with the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah. During the meeting, HRH the Crown Prince and Blinken reviewed the bilateral relations and aspects of cooperation in various fields and ways to enhance them.

They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts exerted in this regard.

The meeting was attended by Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United States of America; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Cabinet Member, and National Security Advisor, along with several U.S officials.

