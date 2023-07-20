HRH crown prince meets with Uzbek president on sidelines of GCC-Central Asia summit

(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met Wednesday with the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Jeddah-hosted GCC-Central Asian Summit.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih; Saudi Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yousef bin Saleh Al-Otaibi, and members of the official delegation accompanying the Uzbek President.