Open Menu

HRH Crown Prince Meets With Uzbek President On Sidelines Of GCC-Central Asia Summit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 12:10 PM

HRH crown prince meets with Uzbek president on sidelines of GCC-Central Asia summit

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, met Wednesday with the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the Jeddah-hosted GCC-Central Asian Summit.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and prospects for bilateral cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Minister of State, Cabinet Member and National Security Adviser; Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih; Saudi Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yousef bin Saleh Al-Otaibi, and members of the official delegation accompanying the Uzbek President.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Saudi Uzbekistan Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Commerce Cabinet Asia

Recent Stories

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over ..

Protesters storm Swedish embassy in Baghdad over Holy Quran desecration

17 minutes ago
 Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day ..

Ukrainian FM arriving in Islamabad today on 2-day visit

1 hour ago
 Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

Shahid Ashraf Tarar takes oath as Chairman FPSC

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher educati ..

UAE, Egypt to deepen cooperation in higher education and scientfic research

10 hours ago
EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme ..

EGA’s &#039;Engineer the Future&#039; programme reaches over 6,700 school stud ..

11 hours ago
 Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

Czech Parliament Ratifies Defense Pact With US

12 hours ago
 US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing No ..

US Rallying Allies to 'Encircle' China, Beijing Not Provoking - Chinese Envoy

12 hours ago
 Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Nia ..

Cypher still in possession of 'criminal' Imran Niazi: Rana Sana

12 hours ago
 Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if de ..

Putin says Russia would return to grain deal if demands met

12 hours ago
 European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainia ..

European Commission Working on Increasing Ukrainian Grain Exports by Land Via EU

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous