HRH crown prince receives Japanese Prime Minister

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received on Sunday evening the Prime Minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, at the Royal Court in Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

An official reception ceremony was held for the Japanese Prime Minister upon his arrival.

At the beginning of the session, HRH the Crown Prince welcomed the Prime Minister to the Kingdom, while the latter expressed his happiness with the visit and meeting with the Crown Prince.

During the session, discussions were held on bilateral relations, particularly in the fields of economics, trade, investment, and culture, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in accordance with the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.

They also exchanged views on several regional and international issues and the efforts made in this regard. After the talks, HRH the Crown Prince met with business leaders and entrepreneurs from Japan in the presence of the Japanese Prime Minister.

The talks were attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy; Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports; Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Interior; and Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The talks also witnessed the presence of the Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi; Minister of Tourism Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb; Minister of Investment Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the guide minister of the visiting delegation; Minister of Communications and Information Technology Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha; Governor of the Public Investment Fund Yasir bin Othman Al-Rumayyan; and Saudi Ambassador to Japan Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi. From the Japanese side, the meeting was attended by Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki along with various deputy ministers and senior officials.