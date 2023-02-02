HRH Crown Prince receives minister of Foreign Affairs of France

Riyadh, , Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, Catherine Colonna, currently on an official visit to the Kingdom on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them in various fields were reviewed, in addition to discussing the latest regional and international developments and the efforts exerted regarding them.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy; Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs; the Minister of State, Cabinet's Member and National Security Advisor, Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and the Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of France, Fahd Al-Ruwaili.

From the French side, it was attended by the French Ambassador to the Kingdom Ludovic Pouille, and a number of officials.