HRH Crown Prince receives PM of Poland

Riyadh, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received at the Royal Court at Al-Yamamah Palace on Wednesday Mateusz Morawiecki, Prime Minister of the Republic of Poland.

At the outset of the meeting, HRH the Crown Prince welcomed the Polish Prime Minister to the Kingdom, wishing him and the accompanying delegation a good stay.

For his part, the Polish Prime Minister expressed happiness to visit the Kingdom, and appreciation for the warm welcome and generous hospitality accorded to him and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the friendly relations between their two countries, addressed ways of enhancing bilateral relations in all fields, and discussed several issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy; Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet; Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi Minister of Commerce, who also serves as a guide minister of the visiting delegation; Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Cabinet. and Envoy for Climate Affairs; Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services; Faisal Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning; and Saad Al-Saleh, Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.

The meeting was also attended by a number of senior officials from the Polish side.