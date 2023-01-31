UrduPoint.com

HRH Crown Prince Receives Telephone Call From Russian President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received a telephone call from President Vladimir Putin, President of the Federal Republic of Russia on Tuesday.

During the telephone conversation, bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of developing them in a number of fields were reviewed and a number of issues of mutual concern discussed.

