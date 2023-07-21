HRH crown prince receives written message from president of Mauritania

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received a written message from the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, which includes ways to boost relations and bilateral coordination on various issues of mutual concern.

The message was received by Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting in Jeddah with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad, Dr. Mohamed Salem Ould Marzouk.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of relations between the two countries, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.