HRH Crown Prince Visits Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 12:10 PM

HRH Crown Prince visits Prophet's Mosque, Quba Mosque

Madinah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, visited on Sunday the Prophet's Mosque in Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

HRH Crown Prince performed the prayer at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah and greeted the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and his two companions, may Allah Almighty be pleased with them.

Upon arrival, HRH the Crown Prince was received by the General President of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman Al-Sudais, his assistants, Imams, and preachers of the Prophet's Mosque.

After that, HRH the Crown Prince visited the Mosque of Quba, where he performed Tahiyat al-Masjid Prayer (Prayer of Greeting the Mosque) therein.

HRH the Crown Prince was accompanied by Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Region; Prince Saud bin Khalid Al-Faisal, Deputy Governor of Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Region; Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State and Cabinet's Member; Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports; Prince Saud bin Salman bin Abdulaziz; Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defense; Member of Council of Senior Scholars and advisor at the Royal Court Sheikh Dr. Saad bin Nasser Al-Shathri, along with other ministers.

