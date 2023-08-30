Open Menu

HRH The Crown Prince Congratulates President Of T�rkiye On Victory Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of T�rkiye on the anniversary of his country's Victory Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished the Turkish president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Republic of T�rkiye steady progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Tayyip Erdogan Government

Recent Stories

COAS witnesses field fire, battle drills near Jhel ..

COAS witnesses field fire, battle drills near Jhelum

3 seconds ago
 Joint Committee for Security and Safety announces ..

Joint Committee for Security and Safety announces findings of gas station safety ..

3 minutes ago
 Ajman Chamber holds joint meeting for Food Working ..

Ajman Chamber holds joint meeting for Food Working Group

3 minutes ago
 IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

IGCF partners with Behavioral Insights Team

18 minutes ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi signs MoU with Xlife Sciences

18 minutes ago
 ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

ADX launches Investment Outlook Report

18 minutes ago
Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sp ..

Nomination period for Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award extended until Sept ..

33 minutes ago
 MENA Angelman Association launched in Dubai

MENA Angelman Association launched in Dubai

33 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini explores collaboration in fina ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini explores collaboration in financial services with UK Trade E ..

33 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives British Trade Env ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives British Trade Envoy, Ambassador

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial co ..

Pakistan, US vow to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AE ..

UAE non-oil foreign trade hits all-time high of AED1.239 trillion in H1 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous