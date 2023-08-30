(@FahadShabbir)

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the Republic of T�rkiye on the anniversary of his country's Victory Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished the Turkish president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Republic of T�rkiye steady progress and prosperity.