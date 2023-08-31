HRH the crown prince congratulates president of Trinidad,Tobago on independence day

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :-- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness and the government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago steady progress and prosperity.