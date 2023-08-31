Open Menu

HRH The Crown Prince Congratulates President Of Trinidad,Tobago On Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

HRH the crown prince congratulates president of Trinidad,Tobago on independence day

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :-- His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Carla Kangaloo on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.

HRH the Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness and the government and people of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago steady progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Progress Independence Trinidad And Tobago Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Government

Recent Stories

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower G ..

ADGM’s Registration Authority fines KPMG Lower Gulf Limited for audit failings

8 minutes ago
 Hockey training camp underway

Hockey training camp underway

4 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board A ..

Emirates Health Services earns the Emirati Board Accreditation for its Family Me ..

8 minutes ago
 Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high ..

Xi encourages newly enrolled cadets to become high-quality military-personnel

4 minutes ago
 PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite m ..

PMC, Balochistan Govt ink agreement for fluorite mining

2 minutes ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses1,242 points

2 minutes ago
50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerg ..

50 to 60 players to be short-listed for U19, Emerging & Senior Teams: PCB Select ..

2 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan D ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan, Ali Mardan Domki provides financial assist ..

2 minutes ago
 National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit fa ..

National banks give AED 745.6 billion in credit facilities to business and indus ..

1 hour ago
 Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

Ready to face India, says Babar Azam

1 hour ago
 Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

Pakistani cricketer dies during match in Oman

2 hours ago
 flydubai grows its African network with the launch ..

Flydubai grows its African network with the launch of flights to Mombasa in Keny ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous