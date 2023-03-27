HRH the Crown Prince receives phone call from French President

(@FahadShabbir)

Jeddah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, received a phone call from President Emmanuel Macron of the Republic of France.

During the telephone conversation, bilateral relations and aspects of joint cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and France were reviewed, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international issues and developments and the efforts exerted towards them to enhance security and stability.

Moreover, views were exchanged on a number of issues of common concern.