HRW Accuses Burkina Faso Over Killing Of 31 Unarmed Civilians

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:20 AM

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Burkina Faso's security forces allegedly executed 31 unarmed detainees in the northern town of Djibo, Human Rights Watch said Monday, calling for an official inquiry.

"The Burkinabe security forces apparently executed 31 men in a brutal mockery of a counterterrorism operation that may amount to a war crime and could fuel further atrocities," said Corinne Dufka, Sahel director at Human Rights Watch.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

