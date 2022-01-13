HRW chief hails 'historic' German court verdict in Syria crimes against humanity trial

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 03:30 PM
Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The head of Human Rights Watch hailed as "historic" a German court's sentencing Thursday of a former Syrian colonel to life in prison for crimes against humanity in his war-ravaged country.
"This is really historic," HRW executive director Kenneth Roth told reporters in Geneva following the verdict in the first global trial over state-sponsored torture in Syria.