HRW warns of health crisis in Greek migrant camps

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Human Rights Watch on Wednesday urged the Greek government to take immediate measures to evade a potential health crisis in migrant camps if the coronavirus takes hold.

The risk posed by the virus comes with the camps already battling rampant overcrowding, poor sanitation, lack of adequate water supplies and rudimentary healthcare.

"While the Greek government is working to stop the spread of the virus, the images of the squalid conditions in camps on the islands make clear that it's not complying with minimum preventive and protective measures against COVID-19 there," said Belkis Wille, HRW's senior crisis and conflict researcher.

The camps have been under quarantine in recent weeks and will remain so until at least May 10 as authorities try to keep residents apart from locals.

But Wille warned that even handwashing and social distancing were impossible and noted that two camps on the mainland have already registered virus cases.

HRW is warning of a potential health crisis with camps on a group of islands in the Aegean Sea housing some 35,000 people -- more than six times their capacity.

The US-based rights group said it had interviewed by telephone 11 asylum seekers and nine camp employees about camp conditions.

It said Athens must urgently identify vulnerable people, particularly the elderly, pregnant women, the disabled and unaccompanied minors and transfer them to "alternative and accessible accommodation" including hotels offering access to basic necessities.

The virus has killed 121 people in Greece with more than 60 in intensive care though the country's testing has been scant.

On Tuesday, Athens quarantined a migrant hotel in Kranidi, a village southwest of Athens, after 148 mainly sub-Saharan African migrants staying there tested positive for the virus.

Greece imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 22 despite the country's relatively low number of cases, five days after confining migrant camps nationwide.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said Tuesday that over five percent of migrants in island camps had been transferred to the mainland since January and that a further 2,380 priority cases were due to be taken to mainland hotels by the weekend.

But HRW says more must be done.

"COVID-19 exposes that the lack of EU solidarity on addressing the congestion in the Greek islands has not only made the situation worse but is now putting thousands of lives at risk," Wille said.