HSBC First-quarter Profits More Than Double To $6.4 Bn

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:00 AM

HSBC first-quarter profits more than double to $6.4 bn

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :HSBC said on Tuesday that first-quarter profits more than doubled to $6.4 billion, helped by a reversal in credit losses as well as its major restructuring and pivot to Asia.

"I am pleased with our revenue and cost performance, but particularly with our significantly lower expected credit losses," Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn said in a statement.

